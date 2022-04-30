Etihad Airways to adopt new IBS software for corporate customers

Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

IBS Software, provider of SaaS solutions to the travel industry, and Etihad Airways have launched iFly Corporate to transform the airline’s corporate flyer experience. iFly Corporate will allow Etihad to manage multiple corporate accounts with a one-stop solution, that enables direct distribution by replacing intermediaries and ensuring corporate customer retention. Etihad’s partners will now benefit from a self-service corporate travel solution, that provides a seamless booking experience across multiple platforms, through integration with Etihad’s passenger service systems and the end-user’s HR systems. Premium partners will also be able to unlock exclusive discounts including extra baggage, bonus miles and priority check-in for all bookings. A configurable business rules engine will help Etihad corporates to manage user profiles and travel agreements, while ensuring compliance with employee travel policies.

Martin Drew, senior vice-president — global sales and cargo, Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad launched iFly Corporate to take our corporate solutions to the next level as business travel returns. The holistic solution will both streamline our internal operations and benefit our customers’ corporate experience.”

Vijay R Chakravarthy, vice-president, IBS Software, said: “We are proud to be working with Etihad as the launch customer of our pioneering iFly Corporate product. The solution will further elevate Etihad’s corporate services, helping the airline to enhance cost savings, policy compliance and integrated corporate loyalty.”