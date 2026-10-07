Essar-backed Mesabi Metallics invests $18 billion to build an integrated steel business in the US

Essar-backed Mesabi Metallics is advancing an $18 billion investment to create a fully integrated steel business in the United States, connecting its iron ore mining and pelletising operations in Minnesota with a proposed steelmaking complex in Iowa.

The investment was announced in Washington, D.C., in the presence of Essar group vice chairman and founder Ravi Ruia and Mesabi Metallics Chairman Rewant Ruia, alongside US President Trump and other US government officials. This includes a proposed $15 billion steel complex in Iowa and about $3 billion already invested in an iron ore mine and pelletising facility in Minnesota.

The project is being described as the largest single-location investment in an integrated steel complex in American history. It is expected to create thousands of jobs and strengthen domestic steel production and supply chains across the Midwest.

The Minnesota facility, located in Nashwauk on the Mesabi Iron Range, is the first new iron ore mine built in the United States in 50 years, according to Mesabi Metallics. Nearly $3 billion has been invested in the project to date.

More than 1,500 construction workers are currently working at the Minnesota site, alongside more than 200 full-time employees. Employment is expected to reach about 350 full-time positions once the mine is fully operational.

The proposed Iowa complex will involve a $15 billion investment and, according to Essar, is expected to create more than 8,000 jobs during construction. Once operational, the facility is expected to employ at least 1,750 people directly, while supporting additional employment through suppliers and businesses across Iowa and the Midwest.

The Iowa complex will use hot direct-reduced iron (DRI) and electric arc furnace (EAF) technology. The company said the combination will reduce energy consumption and emissions compared with traditional blast furnace production.

Hot DRI produced from Minnesota iron ore will be fed into electric arc furnaces along with scrap steel, creating what the company describes as a fully domestic mine-to-mill supply chain.

Ravi Ruia said the investment marked a “new chapter” in Essar’s global journey and reflected the group’s more than three decades of experience across the steel value chain. He also linked the project to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a stronger India-US economic partnership.

Rewant Ruia described the project as a defining moment for American steel, saying it would connect Minnesota’s iron ore resources with steelmaking in Iowa and produce “100% American steel”.

Mesabi Metallics estimates that investment in American-made steel during construction and the first 10 years of operations will generate $95 billion in total economic output, supporting businesses, workers and communities across the Midwest.