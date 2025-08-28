Esquire Entertainment sets the stage ablaze: Rahat Fateh Ali to ignite Dubai’s cultural scene

Dubai is about to experience a night like no other. On August 30, legendary maestro Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will grace the stage for a spellbinding live performance presented by Esquire Entertainment - marking the thrilling launch of Elite Esquire Entertainment in the UAE.

Co-founded by the visionary duo Altaf and Yasmin Kassam, Esquire Entertainment has spent over 25 years bringing the magic of South Asian culture to global audiences. From exclusive Bollywood concerts to high-energy cultural festivals and fashion showcases, the Kassams have become synonymous with elegance, innovation, and unforgettable experiences.

“This isn’t just a concert - it’s the beginning of something bigger,” says Yasmin Kassam. “Dubai is the perfect stage to celebrate culture, innovation, and connection, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Elite Esquire Entertainment is redefining luxury entertainment in the UAE. With Dubai as its hub, the company plans to deliver flagship annual productions that fuse international and local talent, immersive storytelling, and cutting-edge technologies like holograms and AR, while creating mentorship programmes for emerging UAE artists.

What makes this launch event truly special is:

• Curated musical journey: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s timeless repertoire, carefully tailored for Dubai’s cosmopolitan audience.

• Immersive spectacle: Cinematic staging, concert-grade sound, and multi-sensory experiences that pull audiences into the story.

• Luxury meets intimacy: An invite-only format designed for VIPs, influencers, and media, delivering world-class hospitality.

• Legacy in motion: More than a show - it’s the foundation for a series of transformative cultural experiences in the region.

With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soul-stirring performance and the Kassams’ unmatched expertise, Dubai isn’t just getting a concert - it’s witnessing the dawn of a movement in live entertainment.