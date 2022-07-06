Escape the summer heat with exciting water sports

Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 5:40 PM

The UAE features a desert climate with hot, humid, and sunny summers. Although most days in the UAE are sunny and pleasant, June, July, and August are the sweatiest months in the country. However, the UAE can deal with the scorching heat in different ways, including the mesmerising water activities, allowing locals and tourists to escape the sizzling weather, cool their bodies, and soothe their minds.

Hydro Water Sports company is a reputable company that offers a diverse range of water activities and sports, allowing people to have fun in the sun with a splash. Paddle around the crystal-clear water in a canoe in the afternoon or take on a banana boat riding for adventure with family and friends. Besides that, Hydro water Sports also provides various boards for beginners and advanced windsurfers, ensuring everyone gets cutting-edge equipment and safety tools.

Youngsters can enjoy kitesurfing and wake boarding to enjoy the adrenaline rush as they cut through the water. Hydro Sports also offers jet skiing and flyboarding for adventurers to enjoy the thrill. In addition, parasailing offers a smoother, calmer, and more peaceful ride, yet people relish the thrill while gliding gently over the beautiful waters and viewing Dubai’s skyline in the background.

Not only do these watersports let people avoid the scorching heat, but they also enjoy the bird’s eye view and achieve a sense of calmness and peacefulness. Hydro Sports is the epitome of premium-quality services, offering over 40 motorised and non-motorised water activities for people of all ages and skill levels.

Beginners can leverage the expertise of well-trained and experienced professionals to make the most of their activities and have fun. The company has advanced equipment and follows a step-by-step approach to ensure higher standards, reliability, and safety for visitors.

Hydro water Sports has partnered with Anantara Hotels and Resorts, Dukes, Only and Only Resorts, Caesars Palace, and Mandarin Oriental serving in-house guests and providing them with one-of-a-kind and enjoyable services. The company makes substantial efforts to create memorable experiences for everyone, whether a thrilling motorised sport or a more relaxing non-motorised activity. Hydro Sports’ water activities are an excellent way to strengthen the core muscles, burn calories, have fun, and spend quality time with family and friends.

The company has a vital role in making Dubai a pleasant summer destination for tourists and provides the right platform for locals to enjoy fly boarding, yacht trips, paddle boarding, jet surfing, wakeboarding, and much more.

Water sports depend on external weather conditions, meaning a sailing or rafting trip does not take place simultaneously. Hydro Sports has a team of qualified professionals with years of experience in evaluating the weather conditions to help visitors make an informed decision and choose the most suitable activity. Water activities offered by Hydro Sports in Dubai and other Emirati cities are the most prominent ways to beat the heat, breathe in the fresh air, and have fun with loved ones, creating unforgettable experiences.