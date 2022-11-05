Eros sees a spike in big screen TV demand

Mohammad Badri, director atEros Group

Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:44 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 11:08 AM

Eros has announced that the FIFA World Cup 2022 has fuelled demand for big screen TVs, panels, and soundbars, forecasting a spike in sales of up to 200 per cent.

A recent study by YouGov indicates that seven in ten soccer fans in the UAE plan or prefer to watch the World Cup 2022 at home. There are several attributes a fan will look into to evoke the atmosphere of the stadium apart from a large screen. This includes a quicker refresh rate that is required for fast-moving sports, smooth picture quality, life-like sound, and better connectivity among other smart features.

The leading retailer will also provide a range of promotions, such as additional warranty, free soundbars, buy-now-pay-later, easy/zero interest payment plans, and discounts, among other value-added offers. In addition, Eros will also provide a sustainable trade-in option for consumers to exchange their old TVs and help them save.

Mohammad Badri, director at Eros Group, said: “The World Cup is one of the most-watched sports events worldwide. Fans who want to have a closer, better view and feel the thrill of the World Cup actions, will definitely take this opportunity, combined with other festive promotions to upgrade their TV for a bigger screen. At Eros, consumers can choose from a premium to an affordable range of TVs and also save significantly with our attractive promotions.”

The massive promotion will run until November 30, both in-store and online along with 24-hour delivery and free installation across all emirates.