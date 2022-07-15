Eros Group opens 15th retail store at Ibn Battuta Mall

The store being inaugurated by Alex Lim, president, Samsung Middle East and North Africa, Seong Hyun Lee, president, Samsung Gulf Electronics along with Mohammad Badri and Ahmad Badri, director, Eros Group.

Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 4:09 PM

Power retailer initiative gives new impetus to country’s post-pandemic retail sector

The retail sector in the UAE has received a vital post-pandemic boost from Eros Group following the recent opening of the retailer’s 15th multi-brand consumer electronics and home appliances retail store at Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai.

The new store offers residents a seamless and premium shopping experience, encompassing consumer electronics and home appliances brands in a premium walk-in retail concept. The new store stocks a wide range of electronics and home appliances from iconic global brands, including Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Hitachi, TCL, Midea, Ariston, Huawei and Amazfit.

The store was inaugurated by Alex Lim, president at Samsung Middle East and North Africa; Seong Hyun Lee, president at Samsung Gulf, along with Mohammad Badri and Ahmad Badri, directors at Eros Group.

Commenting on the launch of the new store, Badri said: “The new store features a collection of premium global brands of latest gadgets, digital devices, and home appliances such as smartphones, laptops and washing machines, amongst others. This is in line with our vision and endeavour to reach closer to our customers in different parts of the UAE. With the recent development of residences and property in and around Ibn Battuta Mall, this has fueled demand for electronics and appliances, which can be catered to with our new premium store at Ibn Battuta Mall.”

The opening of the new store is part of Eros Group’s multi-billion-dirham retail expansion strategy in the UAE.