Eros Group adds exclusive new brands
Eros Group, the sole distributor of world-renowned brands, has added premium brands to its impressive portfolio. Eros Digital Home stores will now showcase products from Ariston, Amazfit, Vaio, Avita, Huawei IdeaHub, Rinnai and Saregama.
Unfold the excellence of Japan with aesthetic business laptops from Vaio and Avita. Amazfit smart wearable brand offers several series of smartwatches from fashion to outdoor sport. Huawei IdeaHub bundles intelligent writing, video conferencing and wireless sharing.
Italy’s appliance brand Ariston manufactures a range of quality domestic appliances. Saregama’s Carvaan karaoke is a portable digital music player with in-built stereo speakers.
Representatives of all the companies stated that this was in line with their strategy to expand their distribution network in the UAE and GCC.
“The pandemic brought its challenges but we turned this adversity into opportunity,” says Deepak Babani, vice chairman of Eros Group. “As we added very strong global brands to our portfolio, we also planned for the opening of two new stores in Al Zahia, Sharjah and Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. This has been coupled with a massive drive to boost the online and e-commerce business.”
KT Network
