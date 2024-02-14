Erisha E Mobility: Transforming India's electric vehicle landscape

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 2:59 PM

A name to reckon with in the Electric Vehicle segment, Erisha E Mobility Private Limited (Erisha E Mobility) aims to further its ambition to propel growth and contribute to the sustainable mobility targets of the country. In the renewable energy segment, its efforts are directed towards exploring and implementing innovative solutions.

Erisha E Mobility Private Limited has signed MoUs with the governments of Uttarakhand worth $230 million and Gujarat worth $830 million. Erisha E Mobility has also signed MoUs with Uttar Pradesh for setting up an EV Park, EV charging stations, and Green Hydrogen with an investment of $530 million.

Overall, Erisha E Mobility has committed to investing $1.6 billion in three states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat, for developing EV parks, EV charging stations, charging hubs, and Green Hydrogen ecosystems, with a commitment to generating employment for more than 50,000 people. The key objectives of the MoUs with the Uttarakhand and Gujarat governments include exploring and implementing innovative solutions in renewable energy. These comprise establishing an Electric Vehicle (EV) Park for manufacturing Electric Vehicles Charging stations, Electrolysers, dispensing systems, and storage systems for Green Hydrogen.

Moreover, an ecosystem will be established for manufacturing components, Power trails, LFP Batteries fuel cells for electric vehicles, and deploying 100 state-of-the-art EV charging hubs across the states.

Dr Darshan Rana, chairman and managing director of Erisha E Mobility Private Limited explained, "Erisha E Mobility plans to leverage these partnerships to contribute to sustainable mobility by investing in electric vehicle infrastructure, promoting research and development, and creating employment opportunities in the renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors."

"These MoUs align with Erisha E Mobility's vision and mission of manufacturing, marketing, and exporting all segments of electric vehicles, with a commitment to Zero Carbon emissions. The collaboration with state governments supports our goal of fostering innovation, research, and development in the electric mobility sector,” added Dr Rana.

Moreover, Erisha E Mobility is exploring to set up similar ventures in other states of India and overseas, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the US, and African countries. Erisha E Mobility plans to invest approximately $5 billion in e-mobility and Green Hydrogen by 2030 and create employment (direct + indirect) for more than one million people.

As per the plans, Dr Rana informed: "The production of Electric Vehicles along with charging infrastructure will start from Gujarat and Uttarakhand in the next 18 months. Fulfilling its role in the broader context of India’s electric mobility, Erisha E Mobility envisions playing a pivotal role by contributing to the growth of the electric vehicle ecosystem. We also aim to support charging infrastructure and advance technology in collaboration with government initiatives."

Erisha’s E Mobility Vehicles range from electric scooters, electric motorcycles, electric three wheelers, electric LCVs, electric cars, and electric buses. Apart from electric vehicles, Erisha also has plans to produce green hydrogen fuel equipped cells trucks along with a complete ECO system of electric vehicles and green hydrogen.

Deliberating on Erisha E Mobility's plans for addressing the challenges of the electric mobility sector, Dr Rana said: "Erisha E Mobility aims to address challenges in the electric mobility sector by supporting regulatory frameworks, developing charging infrastructure, and partnering with international entities. Erisha E Mobility plans to sell its products in India and export to other countries with its full range of Vehicles with low cost and higher specification, considering the comfort of its end-users."

Erisha E Mobility intends to capitalise on opportunities by staying at the forefront of technology and contributing to a sustainable future. It aims to cater to the entire world’s requirement of low-cost vehicles and green hydrogen with a commitment of net zero carbon emission for the world.