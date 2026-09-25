ePlanet Brokers wins ‘Best Broker 2026’ at Forex Expo Dubai

ePlanet Brokers has been named Best Broker 2026 at Forex Expo Dubai 2026, marking an important milestone for the company as it prepares for its next stage of growth.

The award was presented on the first day of the Expo at Dubai World Trade Centre, following a year in which ePlanet Brokers expanded its partner network, strengthened its infrastructure, developed multilingual support and placed greater focus on transparency.

The company’s presence at the Expo also highlighted its plans for the next phase of growth, with the continued development of its introducing broker (IB) network, particularly across MENA, among its key areas of focus.

ePlanet Brokers is looking beyond the traditional model in which an IB primarily introduces clients to a broker. As more IBs build communities, personal brands and independent businesses, the company is expanding the support available to its partners.

One of these initiatives is ePlanet Gravity, which is designed to support IBs with personal branding and help them build a stronger presence in their respective markets.

The company also operates a production house that supports partners with content creation, providing IBs with additional resources to communicate with their audiences and develop their brands professionally.

The broader aim is to build an ecosystem around the broker-IB relationship that extends beyond client acquisition.

The Best Broker 2026 award recognised ePlanet Brokers following a period of development across transparency, infrastructure, professional teams and multilingual support.

Looking ahead, the company plans to further develop its IB ecosystem, expand support for partner branding and content, strengthen market information and deepen relationships across the MENA region.

For ePlanet Brokers, the award represents both recognition of its recent progress and a starting point for its next phase of growth.

To learn more about the Best Broker 2026 award and the developments behind it, read the full article here.