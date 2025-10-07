Epay.me unveils full-stack forex technology platform, expanding beyond traditional payment services

Epay.me, a UAE-based fintech company, has announced the official launch of its end-to-end forex technology platform, marking a significant evolution from its original role as a regional payment service provider (PSP). Epay.me began its journey by offering secure, innovative payment aggregation and gateway services across the UAE and global markets. The company has repositioned itself as a one-stop technology ecosystem for forex brokers, combining liquidity, CRM, and payments under a unified, secure platform.

The new platform integrates deep liquidity access, advanced CRM, and global payment infrastructure, aimed at supporting the fast-growing needs of brokers and financial institutions worldwide.

Founded in 2018, Epay.me has been a trusted provider of secure payment aggregation and gateway services across the UAE and international markets. With this expansion, the company is now positioned as a comprehensive technology provider in the $7 trillion-a-day forex trading market.

“We’ve built a unified ecosystem that solves real challenges for brokers compliance, scalability, and operational complexity,” said the Epay.me leadership team. “Our goal is to simplify growth for brokers by offering a one-stop solution that’s secure, compliant, and globally connected.”

The newly launched platform includes:

Institutional-grade liquidity - brokers gain access to deep liquidity pools with competitive spreads and fast execution, helping them deliver reliable trading experiences to clients across regions.

CRM with integrated payments - a custom-built CRM system streamlines onboarding, compliance, and client management. Integrated global payment gateways and alternative payment methods (APMs) support faster transactions and localized operations.

Secure, calable tech infrastructure - a centralised platform that eliminates the need for multiple vendors—helping brokers reduce operational friction and regulatory risk.

Supporting global brokers from Dubai - with headquarters in Dubai—a rising global fintech hub—Epay.me has invested heavily in compliance, infrastructure, and support services, offering: 24/7 global operational support, multi-currency cross-border capabilities, military-grade security protocols, and full alignment with international regulatory standards.

The company says its new platform is already being adopted by brokers across the MENA region and Asia, with plans to enter new markets in 2025.

For more information, visit the website: https://epay.me.