Entrepreneur Wahid Badami plans to expand Marvans premium store

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 5:00 PM

For any brand or business, expansion is crucial to maximising reach for better profits. Lately, many Indian brands and companies have gone global to connect to a larger audience. In addition, global exposure helps the company in building a solid clientele. We have witnessed several mainstream Indian stores and outlets across borders, and entrepreneur Wahid Badami is looking forward to raising the curtains by launching Marvans Mobile internationally.

For all loyal Apple users, Marvans Mobile is one of the most trusted names for Apple products in the Vadodara city of Gujarat in India. The entrepreneur is expanding his business by opening a chain of outlets across Gujarat and other Indian states. Be it iPhones, iWatches, Airpods, iPads or other accessories, Marvans Mobile offers the best Apple products with exciting offers.

Founder Badami incorporated the offline store of Marvans Mobile in 2013. As the retail outlet completes ten years in 2023, Badami is delighted to take things further by expanding the brand. Moreover, Marvans Mobile has its online store www.store.marvansmobile.com which delivers Apple electronic gadgets all over India.

One of the primary reasons behind the success of Marvans Mobile is that it has exclusive deals and offers throughout the year. Currently, the online store has a Christmas offer where users can get a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on the products. The users must note that the offer is valid for online transactions and lasts till the availability of the products.

Over the years, Badami has strategised and executed different marketing strategies for Marvans Mobile. According to him, it is important to market the brand so that the message reaches a larger audience. For the same, Marvans Mobile has built a strong presence in the digital domain, and it continues to build its brand value in the web space.

The plan of taking Marvans Mobile on a global level is still in the development stage. Talking about the same, Badami said: “First of all, it is a proud moment for the team of Marvans Mobile that we will complete ten years in 2023. On this achievement, I thought of expanding stores in India and overseas. As of now, we are zeroing down the outlets at the international locations. If all goes well, we might think of expanding the outlets in Asian countries.”

Well, it is just the start of extraordinary for Badami and the team. His vision is to get into the e-commerce segment and offer the best electronic gadgets for people of different age groups. "A lot is coming up from our end in the coming years. We are taking things at a time," he added.

To know more about Marvans Mobile, you can head to their Instagram page @wahidmarvanspro2022 and @wahidmarvans_official