Entrepreneur Rahul Gangwani gifts Mercedes-Benz CLA to fiancé

We started on canvas originally and then digitised the art to move it around the shoe for the perfect look. Something as simple as a heart can touch people — so hopefully we will spread some love.
Over the years, we have heard enough of the mushy love stories from across the world. Also, social media helps us see so many other new and refreshing real stories of couples and what they do for each other. However, one particular love story of a certain known couple has been taking social media by storm and making headlines all over the world for multiple reasons. We are talking about Rahul Gangwani and his fiancé Charmee Zaveri. This beautiful made-for-each-other couple has always set a higher bar for couples in the world by showcasing their love for each other, but this time Gangwani took a step further by gifting his fiancé a pink Mercedes-Benz CLA 2022.
"It was an evening to remember. It was everything a girl may dream about,” said Zaveri. The lovely couple is set to marry in March 2022 and all eyes are on them, especially after Gangwani's incredible love gesture for her. More and more people are now searching about them on the net, and to say the least, they are already a much-talked-about couple. "Of course, I had no idea about what was awaiting me, but Rahul, just like always, took me by surprise. It was an emotional moment for me," highlights Zaveri (@charmeezaveri), who has made her name prominent across Dubai, first as a makeup artist and now as an actress. The venue was lit by beautiful and bright lights, with the opulent care gifted in a gift wrap, surrounded by colourful balloons
Gangwani is also a known name in the entrepreneurial world. The young Indian talent is the editor-in-chief at Lifestyle Asia India and has shown his excellence in digital media, journalism, talent management, print media, communications, publicity, event management, content strategy, marketing, creative writing, and so much more. He has grown as a serial entrepreneur by being a founder of a variety of businesses in the F&B sector, education, music, and real estate, etc. On the surprise, Gangwani (@rahulrdx2941) said: "I love cars and have been a huge car fanatic. I thought it was time to add on to the celebrations ahead of our marriage and give Charmee a beautiful car. I can't express how excited I am that she loves it."
