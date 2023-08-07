Entrepreneur Pathman Senathirajah’s insights on the future of entrepreneurship in the network marketing industry

The network marketing industry has experienced remarkable growth in the past decade, boasting a global estimated worth of $180 billion. However, thriving in this industry is no simple feat, as it presents a challenging landscape with fierce competition and elusive success. It takes immense courage, patience, and perseverance to stand tall in such circumstances. One individual who exemplifies these exceptional traits and has risen as a prominent figure in the network marketing industry is entrepreneur Pathman Senathirajah.

Senathirajah has a demonstrated experience of 24 years in direct selling and business ownership, and his unique entrepreneurial approach has propelled him to great heights. He believes that network marketing is not solely about individual achievements but a collaborative effort. "Throughout these years, I have realised that networking with like-minded individuals has resulted in my success. It is more about having authentic relationships and of course, mastering the art of direct selling to end-consumers by eliminating intermediaries for higher profits," says Pathman.

In addition to his entrepreneurial acumen, Senathirajah attributes discipline and work ethics as the primary factors behind his appointment as the director of marketing and sales at the QI Group, a multinational conglomerate. Moreover, his servant leadership style has played a pivotal role in driving overall company growth to greater heights. Pathman dedicates himself to the betterment of his team members and actively participates in field activities alongside them, fostering a culture within the QI Group where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive and grow.

What sets Pathman apart from others is his unwavering vision for the future. He closely monitors market dynamics, shifts in consumer behaviour, and technological advancements, which have contributed to QNET's success as the direct-selling subsidiary of the QI Group. Looking forward, Pathman Senathirajah remains optimistic about the bright and lucrative times ahead for entrepreneurship in network marketing.

On the future of entrepreneurship in the network marketing industry, Pathman says: "With rapid advancements in technology and increasing global connectivity, network marketing is poised to revolutionise traditional business models. Entrepreneurs in this domain leverage tools like social media, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to target specific audiences. It will eventually result in enhanced customer engagement and increased sales." Additionally, Pathman believes that the rise of remote work and flexible business opportunities will attract a diverse pool of talent, fueling innovation and creativity within the industry.

With a positive attitude, Senathirajah continues to strive for excellence and personal growth. Not only has he excelled as an individual, but he has also played a significant role in nurturing the growth of many individuals across different levels. As he concludes, Pathman emphasises that the future is unpredictable. However, he firmly believes that nurturing an attitude of dedication, integrity, and a strong work ethic in the present will lay a solid foundation for a successful legacy in the long run.