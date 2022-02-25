Entrepreneur Nima Yamini on the lessons he learnt as a tech co-founder, future plans and more

Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:34 AM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:36 AM

When we are in school or college, it's very easy to get depressed looking at the marksheet. The students with average grades are heavily criticised and nobody really feels confident about their future. But as the lives of many successful people have proved that the real life starts after you complete your education.

It's not your grades or marksheet but your actual skills or your will to find solutions to practical problems is what takes you ahead. Serial entrepreneur and co-founder of P.N. and Friends, Nima Yamini is a great example of same.

According to Nima Yamini, he didn't do well in school and that affected him a lot as a youngster especially because he comes from a well educated family. ” But when he moved to Los Angeles, he found that he has a knack in sales. At his job, he broke the sale record and that's when he realised his potential. He further used his sales skill to get into entrepreneurship and leveraged it to generate revenue.

Now Nima is the owner of an online education company and over 640k followers on social media where he helps Gen Z learn about entrepreneurship.

Sending out a beautiful message to young entrepreneurs, Nima Yamini says that till the age of 22 he had no idea what to do with his career. He used to earn hourly wage at a gas station but when he discovered his ability of sales he made maximum money by working far less. "I think it's important to discover what you are good at as early as possible," he said.

Talking about his future plans, Nima Yamini said: "I see myself possibly running for office one day and dedicating more of my attention to public service, I find helping others to add meaning to my life. Right now I find some meaning in helping others on social media but not sure how much longer that goes."

Nima Yamini sheds some light on his venture P.N. and Friends and added: “A lot of the success is because of the attention the team provides to details and taking care of members. He believes that this is possibly the biggest reason that they have found success and have brought together over 40,000 members in their community many of which are affluent, well educated and passionate about learning.”