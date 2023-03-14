Entrepreneur and author Shahram Kabiri to launch third book 'The Dubaian' in April 2023

Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 11:17 AM

Every successful person has one thing in common — the vision to change the world. While individuals may come from different walks of life, what matters is how impactful they can be in everyone’s life. Shahram Kabiri is one such multi-faceted personality who continues to share his knowledge and life experiences through his work. With his book set to launch soon, Kabiri is looking forward to a promising 2023.

Having created a successful mark in the business space, the entrepreneur has always brought innovative ways to share his stories with the world. The businessman had written his debut book titled ‘Sometimes I Miss Myself’ which threw light on his life experiences. Through his writing, he has healed and touched many people’s lives by sharing interesting stories of heartbreak and failures.

Giving an insight into the human experience and their healing patterns, Kabiri’s book speaks about life’s most valuable lessons that one could relate to at different stages. Moreover, his second book ‘One Thousand Roses’ gives a sneak peek into the complications in the process of romance, growth and development. Interestingly, his poems in the second offering encourage everyone to express the essence of love in the truest sense.

Besides sharing different life experiences through his writing, Kabiri imparts his knowledge about business and other areas of work as an advisor. Being the CEO of M1 Holding, he has brought a significant change in the business industry. At M1 Holding, the Dubai-based entrepreneur focuses on investments in cryptocurrencies and commodities and real estate developments. Not just this, he operates 'ByKabiri' with his family, a luxurious fragrance line weaving its magic across the globe.

Along with his exceptional skills as a creator and entrepreneur, Kabiri has dived deep into musical arts. His musicals have been streaming across different platforms like YouTube Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music. It is interesting to see the versatile personality express art by his work.

Now that he has diversified multiple works, the businessman will soon launch his next book titled 'The Dubaian' in April 2023. The book is said to bring incredible examples of human experiences which will be an eye-opener for everyone.

Speaking about it, he said, "I would say that the feeling of the evolution of the previous two books and the integration of romantic poems with everyday experiences, both of them are taken and born from the thoughts of a Dubaian." As he continues his phenomenal work, the author aims to spread love and joy in people's lives. For now, let's wait for the official details and release of Kabiri's third book.