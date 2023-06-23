Ensuring consumer safety in the region
Resonating with its global identity as the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, the brand is enabling a better, safer, and more interconnected world
SGS Middle East, with its lab-oratory testing services across different product categories and testing scopes, reinforces its continual commitment to consumer safety in the region.
SGS continues to invest in building a knowledge-based society where the consumer can make informed decisions keeping consumer safety at centre stage. Supporting various product compliance and certification programs, SGS works with the local governments to ensure that the products imported and sold in the region are safe and compliant as per regional and international standards to ensure necessary product safety and quality. SGS has been continually invested in the region supporting a growing trade and economy, local governments, and most importantly, the safety of the end consumers through persistent support interventions.
Enhancing consumer safety and product compliance
By demonstrating credible and independent verification for consumer safety through laboratory testing services we can identify and help mitigate quality and safety risks. The state-of-the-art testing laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 against various testing scopes, categories and standards by
- Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC)
- GCC Accreditation Center (GAC)
- International Accreditation Services (IAS)
Equipped with the latest high-tech equipment and qualified laboratory professionals, SGS supports the community in ensuring consumer safety as per regional and international standards. SGS Testing Laboratories offer regional and international businesses the opportunity to test products to ensure necessary product safety and compliance.
With a presence of over 90 years in the Middle East and regionally headquartered in Dubai, SGS Gulf has upscaled the testing facility into a Centre of Excellence - Multi-Lab - in a new facility spanning much over 14,000 sqft with extensive testing capabilities including;
Food and beverage testing
With an expansive testing capability from chemical, pathological, nutritional, and microbiological analytical scopes, it largely contributes to mitigating food fraud by continually enhancing and protecting consumer safety in the region.
From the widest pesticide residue testing capability in fruits, vegetables, and grains to the latest Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (IRMS) testing to detect sugar and adulteration in food products like honey to the highest industry precision standards; SGS constantly supports the thriving food processing, and manufacturing, trading and hospitality ecosystem to comply and align with the highest safety standards.
Cosmetics Personal care and perfumes
Testing spectrum ranges from safety, and stability to performance to toxicology, screening of heavy metals and flagged components like PPD, etc helping the businesses and authorities ensure that the products be- ing produced, sold, and traded are safe and compliant.
Paints
Allows the industry to align with updating safety norms and standards with locally possible in-country testing ranging from determination of VoC and SVoC compounds, aromatic and halogenated hydrocarbons, heavy metal residues, hexavalent chromium, tri derivatives, formaldehyde, etc in paints and coatings.
Electrical and electronics - Safety testing and RoHS
We prioritize the safety and protection of our consumers by providing accredited testing services for Electrical safety and RoHS compliance as per regional and international standard requirements. This is a step forward to enhance our commitment to consumer safety and environmental protection in the dynamic retail ecosystem of the UAE where electronics and low-voltage appliances are one of the majorly traded categories.
Textile, footwear and jewellery testing
Supports regional and international trade to ensure testing of the products for various physical, chemical, and safety requirements. Also includes advanced scopes like testing of textiles performance and moisture management scopes like UV protective clothing test, anti-static, dry fit function, waterproof, breathability and anti-microbial effectiveness are also covered.
Water testing
It includes testing potable water for safety standards supporting the UAE Emirates Quality Mark (EQM) for the bottled water programme and helping align and comply with the set requirements. The scope also caters to utility water testing for legionella and other hygiene parameters in residential, industrial and hospitality sectors.
SGS has a dedicated research and development team constantly working towards innovation, development, and deployment of newer analytical capabilities to help evolve the region as the most advanced in terms of product testing. This progress is largely contributing to nurturing a sustained and verified product quality culture within UAE, enabling faster trade facilitation by substantially reducing testing turnaround times, ensuring consumer safety, and protecting the environment.
Testing services at SGS in the region also span over the testing of crude and finished products in the oil and gas sector like gasoline, diesel, grease, and lubricants for various applications spanning quality, grading, and regulatory compliance. In the area of environmental monitoring, the regional services currently cover the analysis of air, soil and water, noise and odour emissions, smokestack emissions, pesticides and other chemicals, microbiological pollution etc.
Trade facilitation and speed to market with various trade certification and compliance programmes, SGS helps smooth customs and border clearances, enabling faster reach of the products into the region by the seamless implementation of the conformity assessment and certification programmes integrated with the clearance process. The Verified Exporter Programme is another such initiative where SGS has partnered with the Dubai Economy and Tourism, Government of Dubai, UAE to validate exporters out of the region. This massively helps to build trust and validate credible trade entities operating out of Dubai and selling to the world markets.
SGS is continually committed to enhancing consumer safety in the region by providing testing services across product categories from food to electronics, textile to paints for regional and international businesses to ensure necessary compliance, contributing to the region's sustainability.