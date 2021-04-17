KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

Enjoy ‘Golden Beginnings’ with just 10% advance payment

Filed on April 17, 2021 | Last updated on April 20, 2021 at 02.35 pm

Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, recently announced the introduction of guaranteed gold rate protection by launching ‘Golden Beginnings’.

Announcing this, John Paul Alukkas, managing director of Joyalukkas Jewellery, international operations, said that this is yet another initiative in their quest to provide nothing but the best for Joyalukkas customers. “We always strive to exceed our customer expectations and in today’s time when the gold rate is seeing fluctuations, we decided to re-introduce our guaranteed gold rate protection scheme.”

“We have announced this offer wherein our customers need to pay just 10 per cent advance on the jewellery of their choice and block the gold rate. Through this our valued customers get the privilege to protect themselves from any increase in gold rate during this period. Customers can avail the blocked rate, if gold rate increases at the time of purchase, and if there is a reduction in gold rate they need to only pay the reduced rate.  By availing this offer, customers need not unnecessarily worry about the gold price fluctuations. This offer is valid in all our UAE showrooms until May 16,” he said.

“It has been proven time and again that gold is one of the safest investments. Our initiative not only reinforces our commitment, it is also an opportunity for customers to get the best designs without bothering about price increase. With the festive season just around the corner, this is an ideal time to get the best of gold jewellery without worrying about price fluctuations and getting gold rate protection. Golden Beginnings is thus the ideal way to start the festive season,” he pointed out.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /business/kt-network/pearl-initiative-appoints-new-executive-director macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 