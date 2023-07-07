Enjoy French Sunday lunch at Habtoor Palace Dubai

Long layovers are usually not the highlight of a trip, but they might as well be at Dubai International Airport
Habtoor Palace Dubai has unveiled a new elegant Sunday lunch — À la Française. A tasting menu curated by executive sous chef Deniz Katrançi will be shared at its signature restaurant BQ French Kitchen and Bar. Katrançi said: “BQ French Kitchen and Bar has the heritage of French neo-classical architecture which is part of Habtoor Palace Dubai’s DNA, and A La Francaise is guaranteed to take you back to the streets of old Paris.”
The brand-new Sunday lunch reflects elegance and a love for gastronomy, all what France has been renowned for. In this dining experience, local and agricultural products are the stars of the table. The experience also showcases specially imported French terroir products, such as foie gras or escargots.
The main course selection includes dishes from all around French provinces. Guests can also enjoy classical French delectable treats from Habtoor Palace Dubai’s pastry chef, such as tarte tatin and choux a la crème. Price starts at Dh425 per person.
For bookings and more information, guests can call on 04 435 5577 or email: dining@hiltonalhabtoorcity.com +971 4 435 5555 (Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels and Resorts).
Where: BQ French Kitchen and Bar, Habtoor Palace Dubai, 1st floor
When: Every Sunday | 1pm to 4pm
Price: AED 425 per person
Long layovers are usually not the highlight of a trip, but they might as well be at Dubai International Airport
Featured in store will be the brands latest collection, as well as a selection of luxury home, travel, and yachting essentials
As smartphones and tablets become increasingly powerful, gamers are embracing the convenience and accessibility offered by mobile devices
Based on a 5,000-year-old traditional Indian medicinal science, Body Revival exemplifies the wisdom of traditional medicine
UPSCALE's journey is nothing short of a success story
The British healthcare leader now offers unrivalled precision and quick recovery times for complex orthopaedic patients in the UAE using the ROSA (Robotic Surgical Assistant) technology
The envisioned partnership holds the promise of a brighter future for communities across India, as it combines UNOPS' extensive experience in project management and Dr Rizvi's visionary leadership in driving social change
On June 20 Rachel Kidwell, founder of innovative property technology platform TCPinpoint hosted an intensive Masterclass on digital transformation in Dubai at the Ritz Carlton, DIFC.