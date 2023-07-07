Enjoy French Sunday lunch at Habtoor Palace Dubai

The brand-new Sunday lunch reflects elegance and a love for gastronomy, all what France has been renowned for

Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 5:33 PM

Habtoor Palace Dubai has unveiled a new elegant Sunday lunch — À la Française. A tasting menu curated by executive sous chef Deniz Katrançi will be shared at its signature restaurant BQ French Kitchen and Bar. Katrançi said: “BQ French Kitchen and Bar has the heritage of French neo-classical architecture which is part of Habtoor Palace Dubai’s DNA, and A La Francaise is guaranteed to take you back to the streets of old Paris.”

The brand-new Sunday lunch reflects elegance and a love for gastronomy, all what France has been renowned for. In this dining experience, local and agricultural products are the stars of the table. The experience also showcases specially imported French terroir products, such as foie gras or escargots.

The main course selection includes dishes from all around French provinces. Guests can also enjoy classical French delectable treats from Habtoor Palace Dubai’s pastry chef, such as tarte tatin and choux a la crème. Price starts at Dh425 per person.

For bookings and more information, guests can call on 04 435 5577 or email: dining@hiltonalhabtoorcity.com +971 4 435 5555 (Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels and Resorts).

Where: BQ French Kitchen and Bar, Habtoor Palace Dubai, 1st floor

When: Every Sunday | 1pm to 4pm

Price: AED 425 per person