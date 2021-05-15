- EVENTS
Enhancing visual arts skills of local talents
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the Visual Arts Programme for May 2021, in cooperation with Akaas Visual Arts, in which the authority will host a group of artists and specialists to present a variety of lectures and art workshops to enhance the skills of photography and visual arts enthusiasts as well as to enrich their knowledge about its various aesthetics and techniques.
During the month, participants will gain access to various artistic, applied and knowledge lectures and workshops targeting young people 18 and older, whereby they will be introduced to the latest methods and techniques used in the art of photography and acrylics. This comes in line with Dubai Culture’s strategic pillar aimed at empowering young talents with innovative technical skills that are easy to apply.
On May 21, artists Jassim Rabie and Faisal Alrais will present the ‘Scanography’ lecture, which will be held at Al Safa Art & Design Library. .
As for the workshops, the ‘Abstract Art with Acrylic Colors’ workshop will be held on May 22 at Al Safa Art & Design Library, hosted by artist Abeer Al Eidani, who will introduce participants to the general concepts of acrylic colours and the art of abstraction. The workshop will host five participants over two hours at a rate of Dh250 per person.
The programme of the month will conclude with an extensive, intermediate workshop on street photography by artist Faisal Alrais, who will introduce participating photographers to the style.
