Engro and Baidu enter into an MoU to explore AI capabilities and ecosystem development across the region

The parties will explore areas spanning AI infrastructure, research, talent development, and industry applications

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 12 Jun 2026, 9:56 AM
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Engro, a diversified conglomerate with a growing focus on digital infrastructure and technology-enabled solutions, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Baidu Inc. to explore opportunities for collaboration in advancing AI capabilities across the region. The parties will explore areas spanning AI infrastructure, research, talent development, and industry applications, drawing on Baidu’s full-stack AI capabilities to support the practical adoption of AI across industries.

Emphasising the importance of building future-ready capabilities, Hussain Dawood, chairman of Engro, stated: "Technology is rapidly becoming a defining source of industrial competitiveness. Organisations and economies that build the right capabilities today will be better positioned to create value, adapt to change and compete globally. Through this collaboration, we hope to explore opportunities to strengthen AI capabilities, develop talent and support the adoption of practical solutions that can contribute to long-term economic growth and industrial advancement across the region."

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Over the past two decades, Baidu has evolved into a global AI-first organisation, driven by its mission to make the complex world simpler through technology. Baidu’s significant scale of over 655 million monthly active users is now transitioning into a leading AI ecosystem provider. Commenting on this momentum, Baidu’s representative stated: “Our AI applications continued to gain traction across enterprises and individuals alike, further validating the commercial potential of our AI innovations.”

The collaboration will be advanced through PaddlePaddle, Baidu’s deep learning framework. Initial areas of exploration include capability development, industrial applications, talent creation and operational integration through four core areas:

  • Industrial research centres: Housing a full AI stack for localized and regional research and development.

  • Intelligent industry workshops: Exploring practical AI applications across industrial and manufacturing value chains.

  • Talent and innovation training: Offering licensed AI education and certifications approved by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

  • Operations and service centres: Supporting the integration of AI into financial, industrial and operational processes.

Together, these initiatives are intended to bring together skill development, industrial applications and research capabilities to support practical AI adoption and regional advancement.


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