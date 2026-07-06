English Language Private School celebrates World Champion title at Century Tech Excellence Awards 2026

English Language Private School (ELPS), Dubai, has celebrated its historic achievement of being crowned World Champions at the Century Tech Excellence Awards 2026, held to recognise the exceptional accomplishments of its students, teachers, and academic leaders.

ELPS secured first place globally in the Century Spring Challenge 2026, emerging as World Champions among more than one million learners from over 1,500 schools across 70 countries. The achievement represents one of the most significant international academic milestones attained by a school in the UAE and reflects ELPS's unwavering commitment to excellence in teaching, learning, and educational innovation.

The prestigious ceremony was graced by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, as the chief guest. Distinguished guests included Hassan Ibrahim Hokal, chairman; Muhammad Rashid Ashraf, co-chairman; Ahmed Geddy, governor; Saleh Muhammad, press counsellor; Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor; Shumaila Ahmed, principal of Pakistan Education Academy; fellow members of the board of governors, school leadership, educationists, parents, and members of the wider community.

The ceremony commenced with the UAE National Anthem, recitation and translation of the Holy Quran, followed by opening remarks and a special presentation entitled "The World Champion Story," which chronicled ELPS's inspiring journey to becoming the world's highest-performing school in the Century Spring Challenge 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Muhammad Atif described the World Champion title as the outcome of a shared vision, dedicated leadership, outstanding teaching, committed students, and strong parental partnership. He reaffirmed the school's commitment to nurturing future-ready learners through educational innovation, technology-enhanced learning, and high-quality teaching that empowers every student to realise their full potential.

A congratulatory address was also delivered on behalf of the board of governors, reaffirming the Board's continued commitment to educational excellence, innovation, and strategic investment in initiatives that prepare students to thrive in an increasingly competitive global environment. The Board congratulated the students, teachers, and school leadership on this landmark achievement and reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining a culture of excellence across the school.

The programme featured inspiring student performances, including patriotic songs and the "Champions of Learning" presentation, during which students shared their personal journeys, experiences, and reflections on contributing to ELPS's historic global success. Their presentations received warm appreciation from the distinguished audience.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Century Tech Excellence Awards to outstanding students from FS2 to Year 9, recognising their exceptional academic achievement, resilience, and commitment to learning. Distinguished teachers and department heads were also honoured for their outstanding contribution to teaching excellence, innovation, and student success.

The ceremony also featured the official presentation and recognition of the World Champion Trophy, symbolising ELPS's historic achievement and its emergence as the No. 1 school globally in the Century Spring Challenge 2026.

In his keynote address, Hussain Muhammad congratulated the students on their outstanding international accomplishment and praised the school for cultivating young people capable of competing and excelling on the global stage. He commended the dedication of the Board of Governors, school leadership, teachers, staff, students, and parents, noting that educational excellence, innovation, and lifelong learning are fundamental to developing future leaders and building prosperous societies.