Engineering maverick Ashween Ganesh transforms medical device industry, ushering in a new era of advanced renal care

Being a prominent member of FMC's research and development team has enabled him to play an important role in influencing the future of healthcare

By Anshul Panda Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 5:16 PM

The US has a strong presence in the worldwide markets for medical devices and biopharmaceuticals, making it a vital participant in both sectors. These industries not only provide substantial contributions to the US economy, but they also provide numerous job possibilities. They are the foundation of a cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure that relies on competent and bright employees like Ashween Ganesh, a staff engineer with Fresenius Medical Care (FMC)'s research and development team. Fresenius Medical Care, renowned manufacturer of advanced haemodialysis machines and medical devices, plays an important role in shaping the industry's future.

Ashween, serving as the Global Test Manager at FMC, contributes to the company's mission of improving the lives of chronically and critically ill patients worldwide. With a network of over 4,000 dialysis centers globally, Fresenius Medical Care offers dialysis treatments to more than 344,000 individuals, performing a dialysis treatment every 0.6 seconds worldwide. He possesses an impressive educational background and a keen interest in research and development. He holds a master's degree in engineering management from Lamar University in Texas, US. Additionally, he has earned certifications as a six sigma green belt and in software testing from reputable institutes.

Ashween's professional experience includes medical devices, electromechanical design development, ISO standards, regulatory compliance, drug-to-drug interactions during treatment, urea management for renal disease patients, hemodialysis dosage, and identifying bottlenecks in medical devices. He has made significant research contributions, most notably with a game-changing prototype for urea management in hemodialysis. This Class III medical device, which is currently being evaluated for safety and effectiveness by the FDA, intends to help clinicians and kidney disease patients achieve better treatment outcomes.

As the global test manager, Ashween oversees a team of 100+ R&D engineers at Fresenius Medical Care, spanning across the EMEA and North America regions. He has played a pivotal role in developing new dialysis products that have revolutionised the industry by introducing various features aimed at reducing overall treatment time. His innovative system designs have garnered appreciation from users and patients worldwide. One of his notable contributions is the utilisation of artificial intelligence in dialysis machines, a feature that has sparked intensive discussions among doctors due to its significant potential for clinical applications.

Ashween's contributions hold great significance in the US medical devices landscape, considering that kidney disease is the fastest-growing non communicable disease in the country, with a rapidly increasing prevalence. Currently, 15 per cent of American adults, or one in seven people, are affected by kidney disease, with individuals of colour facing a higher risk of kidney failure. Alarmingly, one out of 10 people with kidney disease remain unaware of their condition, and half of those with severely reduced kidney function are unaware of having kidney disease before starting dialysis.

In addition to his professional achievements, Ashween has published numerous impactful articles in international journals and presented his work at various national and international conferences,including the ASN (American Society of Nephrology) conference, where his work aims to benefit kidney disease patients worldwide.

As the sector evolves, Ashween's passion for combining medicine and engineering will be essential in determining the future of healthcare. He has achieved important advances in the field of renal care through his knowledge in medical devices, electromechanical design, and adherence to regulatory norms. His devotion, competence, and innovative thinking place him as a driving force in the US medical device business.

— Anshul Panda is a content strategist for technology and entrepreneurship.