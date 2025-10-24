Engineering Contracting Company celebrates 50 years of building the UAE’s future

Engineering Contracting Company (ECC) marked its 50th anniversary with an exclusive celebration at the Arabian Court, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, hosted by chairman Hatem Farah alongside ECC's general director Khodr Aldah, and senior executives.

The event brought together government representatives, industry leaders, financial services, and long-standing partners to honour ECC’s five-decade contribution to shaping the UAE’s skyline.



Since its founding in 1975, ECC has delivered more than 380 projects across residential, commercial, institutional, educational, healthcare, retail, industrial, and heritage sectors, including landmarks such as Zabeel Park, Zayed University, and the world’s first 3D-printed office building. The company has also grown into eight specialised sister companies under the ECC Group, offering integrated construction solutions that champion innovation, sustainability, and quality.



The event also saw the launch of a commemorative book, A Story of Innovation, Quality and Legacy: 50 Years of ECC Contracting, authored by Myrna Ayad, celebrating ECC’s enduring impact on the UAE’s built environment.

