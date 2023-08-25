Empowering every child: South View School's inclusive community learning hub in the heart of Dubailand

The school aims to provide a high-quality, authentic British education to students

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 12:45 PM

South View School as an embedded community school, has a proven track record of delivering a fully inclusive learning environment above and beyond others in the area and, indeed in the UAE. This bespoke environment fosters and encourages strong ability development and a sense of belonging with every child is valued and understood as a vital member of our school community.

We understand that each child is unique and has distinct academic, social, emotional, and physical needs. Our dedicated team of experienced inclusion professionals provides consistent and comprehensive support in every classroom for all ages of child.

A graduated system of response ensures that support is effectively targeted with individual needs clearly identified and fully addressed. Laura Stokes, head of student support services, said: "At South View School we create nurturing and inclusive environment where every student feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential."

South View School’s dedicated and integral learning space 'The BASE' specifically targets support for secondary students across a very broad range of individual needs. 'The Base' offers specialised support enabling students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. 'The Base' serves as a safe and welcoming space where students can ask questions, seek assistance, and develop the necessary skills to excel academically and progress in all aspects of their lives. It holds a further role as a social hub for students during break and lunchtime in the secondary school.

'The Base' truly embodies South View School's commitment to empowering every child and creating a nurturing, inclusive community where all students can thrive, succeed and be well-prepared for a bright future in an ever-changing world.

David Flint, principal, said: "Understanding the individual young person as a member of our established learning community and using our unique skills, facilities and staff to support their learning journey is a strong and proven attribute of South View School and one that consistently delivers remarkable outcomes for students across the ability range."

South View School is a British-based international school that offers an exceptional and unique educational experience to students aged three to 18 from over 78 different countries located in the heart of Dubailand.

Admissions are open for the 2023-2024 academic year, from FS1 to Year 12 and we are waiting to welcome you to the Southview family.