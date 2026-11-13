Emircom becomes first Cisco partner in the Gulf to earn next-generation secure networking specialisation

Emircom is the first Cisco partner in the Gulf to earn the next-generation secure networking specialisation. The specialisation is part of the Cisco 360 Partner Programme. Emircom also won two METAC awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2026 in Vancouver: Security Partner and Capital Partner of the Year.

The specialisation certifies partners that deliver networking and security together. Emircom qualified after a Cisco assessment of how it designs, deploys and supports secure networks. The assessment covered campus and branch networks, remote access, wide-area networks, data center networking, and network visibility and assurance.

Emircom’s Cisco-certified team has 149 specialists holding 1,069 certifications. These include 65 CCIE certifications, Cisco’s expert-level qualification.

When companies buy networking and security as separate projects, gaps open where one team hands over to another. Emircom plans both together and stays responsible after installation, including 24/7 managed support. For customers, that means one accountable partner and a network where a breach has less room to spread.

The Security Partner of the Year award recognises Emircom’s work protecting customer networks in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The Capital Partner of the Year award reflects its work helping customers spread the cost of technology projects through Cisco Capital financing. Both awards cover Cisco’s Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Caucasus and Central Asia (METAC) region.

“Our responsibility does not end when a network goes live,” said Mohamad Abouzaki, CEO of Emircom. “The people who design and deploy it need to understand how it will be secured and supported throughout its life. This specialisation recognises that work and the expertise our teams have built over more than 40 years in the region.”

José van Dijk, vice-president, EMEA Partner Sales and Routes to Market at Cisco, said: “Customers need partners who can bring networking and security together and support them from the first design decision through to daily operations. Emircom’s achievement of the Secure Networking Specialization demonstrates that depth of expertise. We congratulate the team on this milestone and its two METAC partner awards.”