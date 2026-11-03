Emirati short film Al Rawy premieres at 26th Sharjah International Narrator Forum

The 26th Sharjah International Narrator Forum marked a distinctive moment in its opening programme with the premiere of Al Rawy (الراوي), an original Emirati short film celebrating the enduring power of storytelling, friendship and the UAE’s cultural heritage. Directed by Youssef Akef, the film was officially screened in the presence of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Written by Aisha Rashid Al Hussan Al Shamsi, director of the Arab Heritage Centre and General Coordinator of the Forum, the film was commissioned by Sharjah Institute for Heritage and produced by The Way Studio, the UAE-based creative studio and film production company.

Set in the old alleyways of Sharjah, the film follows a young girl captivated by her grandfather’s tales of the pearl-diving era and of two men whose friendship needed few words. As the girl grows up, the story grows with her, and she discovers that some stories do not end when their tellers are gone; they pass from voice to voice, carrying the memory of a place and the meaning of friendship.

The decision to open the Forum with an original short film rather than a conventional event reel reflects Sharjah Institute for Heritage’s commitment to championing storytelling in every form. Under the leadership of Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Abu Bakr Al Kindi, director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; and Aisha Rashid Al Hussan Al Shamsi, director of the Arab Heritage Centre and General Coordinator of the Forum, the Narrator Forum’s stage has showcased storytelling from oral narration to live performances. This year, the Forum added cinematic arts to its storytelling showcase, giving authentic Emirati stories the main stage.

Commenting on the project, director Youssef Akef said: “What drew me to Al Rawy was the challenge of showing the value of storytelling without telling many different stories. The opening programme gave us a slot of around six minutes, and the script was much longer, so every decision was about what to keep without losing the emotion. We also had a cast ranging from ages nine to seventy-five, and bringing them to the same tone took real work on a schedule with very little room for extra rehearsals or shooting days.”

He added: “I am grateful to Sharjah Institute for Heritage and the Forum’s team for their trust, and for giving us room to create. When clients believe in new ideas and trust their creative partners, the work is better for it.”

Working in close collaboration with Sharjah Institute for Heritage, The Way Studio produced the film, leading script development and overseeing production through to final delivery, while also serving as the experiential agency responsible for bringing the Forum’s opening ceremony to life and delivering the screening.

Following its premiere, Al Rawy is being prepared for submission to international and regional film festivals to bring an authentic Emirati story to a wide audience.