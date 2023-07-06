Emirati luxury brand Carter & White unveils first international store in Porto Cervo, Italy

Often revered as the 'Milk of Royalty' for its richness and nutritional content, Rumailah Farm opens its first coffee shop in Dubai
Carter & White, renowned specialists in luxury clothing and accessories, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first international store in the prestigious and picturesque city of Porto Cervo, Sardinia, Italy. This milestone marks a significant expansion for the brand, showcasing its commitment to delivering exquisite craftsmanship to a global clientele. A strategy soon to be echoed in more global destinations.
Nestled in the heart of Porto Cervo, Carter & White’s new boutique is poised to captivate luxury connoisseurs with its modern and sophisticated design, blended with a touch of Italian charm. Featured in store will be the brands latest collection, as well as a selection of luxury home, travel, and yachting essentials.
Carter & White has started implementing its global expansion strategy with the opening of its first branches in Italy, and this will be followed by the opening of branches in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and a number of international capitals.
Abdullah bin Saeed Al Naboodah, chairman of the board of directors at Carter & White, expressed his pride in Carter & White's first international opening, stating that the company's success in collecting the first financing round of 40 million dirhams 'series A' has further empowered the brand’s worldwide objectives.
Al Naboodah stated that the new opening in Porto Gervo is considered one of the brand’s most exciting projects, as the location offers one of the most important marinas for yachts around the world. Positive demands have already been seen in Carter & White’s uptake since the first day of its opening, taking a significant step towards further establishing its presence on a global scale.
Carter & White currently operates nine stores, seven of which are in Dubai (City Centre Mirdif, Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai Harbour, Blue Waters, Dubai International Financial Center, Galleries Lafayette) and 2 in Abu Dhabi (The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Marina Mall Abu Dhabi).
Often revered as the 'Milk of Royalty' for its richness and nutritional content, Rumailah Farm opens its first coffee shop in Dubai
