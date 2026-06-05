Emirati Hospitality strengthens Della Leaders Club’s entrepreneurial community

DLC Dubai recently curated an intimate learner’s gathering hosted by DLC member and renowned Emirati entrepreneur Thoraya Al Awadhi at her residence, affectionately known as the ‘White House of Dubai’. The gathering was a celebration of sisterhood, culture, and community, reflecting DLC Dubai’s pride in being supported by the Emirati community.

DLC is a global community of entrepreneurs founded by design futurist Jimmy Mistry. Launched in 2021, it was created with the vision of helping leaders transition from a 'life of success to a life of significance'.

Jimmy Mistry, founder of DLC, said: "The strength of Dubai lies in its ability to bring together diverse cultures, ideas and ambitions. The support of the Emirati community has been instrumental in creating an environment where entrepreneurs can grow together. This spirit of generosity, leadership and community-building is what makes Dubai such a powerful platform for entrepreneurs from around the world."

Over the years, DLC has curated and hosted a range of impactful events for its Dubai chapter, including forums, learning sessions, and its popular DLC Guide, which recognises and celebrates outstanding restaurants in New York, London, and Dubai. The guide is audited by distinguished DLC members who meet regularly to evaluate and recommend exceptional dining experiences. Some of the top restaurants featured in the DLC Guide Dubai include Row on 45, Hārummanis, Kinoya, Jun’s, Trèsind, Orfali Bros, Mann Marzi, and Uchi.

The event, co-hosted by DLC members Thoraya Al Awadhi and Chef Saher Shaikh, also featured a book reading session by author Parveen Shah. It was curated by DLC Director Shilpi Singh, who continues to drive the organisation’s purpose-led initiatives and events across the globe.

Attended by well-known Emirati family members, the gathering brought together an inspiring group of women leaders from across the world. From Fatima Al Abbas to serial entrepreneur and boundary-breaker Yasmeen Hamdan, the event celebrated leadership, entrepreneurship, and meaningful connections.

Attendees included Rabia Z Zargarpur of the Royal Family of Bukhara, Allison Wicks of the Museum of the Future, Noor Mohammed, Catherine Chen, Amjaad Al Salmi, Dr Salwa Arfoui, Fatima Rassau, and many others representing 13 nationalities, reflecting the diversity and strength of Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

DLC is spearheaded by director, Shilpi Singh, who is a driving force behind DLC’s curated experiences, learner-led gatherings, and purpose-driven events across globe. Visit www.dellaleaders.com or contact +971 50 121 3258 to learn more about DLC.