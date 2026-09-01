Emirati Artist Maisoon Al Saleh brings ‘A Desert in Bloom’ to Wafi City for Emirati Women’s Month

Marking Emirati Women’s Month with a month-long celebration of creative expression, Wafi City announces, "A Desert in Bloom," a solo exhibition by acclaimed Emirati artist Maisoon Al Saleh. Running from August 28 through September 28, the exhibition showcases Al Saleh's signature surrealist style, bridging traditional Emirati heritage with modern commentary.

"A Desert in Bloom" explores the deep connection between the UAE’s natural landscapes and personal memory. Familiar elements such as desert flowers, palms, seagulls, and the sea are transformed into powerful symbols of resilience, heritage, and belonging. The collection features original artworks that utilise sine wave patterns to represent rhythm and continuity—highlighting the invisible connections between land and sea, science and tradition, and past and present. Moving between intimate childhood recollections of summers spent by turquoise waters and a larger, collective sense of identity, the works offer a distinct perspective on Emirati culture.

"This exhibition is deeply rooted in my relationship with the UAE, its landscapes, its rhythms, and the memories I carry with me," says Maisoon Al Saleh. "Through this body of work, I hope to invite the viewer to slow down, look closely, and discover the quiet harmonies within the landscape of the Emirates, the rhythms that have always been there, connecting us to the place we call home."

A graduate of Zayed University with a portfolio of 11 solo exhibitions across 27 countries, Al Saleh is a prominent voice in the UAE’s contemporary art scene. Hosting her work aligns seamlessly with Wafi City’s vision as a destination where culture, heritage, art, and community come together. By providing a dedicated platform for local talent, Wafi City continues to foster an environment where Emirati narratives can be authentically shared and celebrated.

"A Desert in Bloom" invites art collectors, enthusiasts, and the wider public to engage with a vital piece of Emirati cultural expression. The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 10pm at the Wafi City Mall Atrium, and all artworks on display are available for acquisition.