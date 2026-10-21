Emirates Specialty Hospital opens dedicated chemotherapy unit in Dubai

Emirates Specialty Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City has announced the opening of a dedicated chemotherapy unit within its Emirates Oncology Centre, marking an expansion of its cancer care services and strengthening access to specialised oncology treatment for patients in Dubai.

The newly established unit has been designed to provide chemotherapy treatments in a dedicated clinical setting, with an emphasis on patient safety, individualised treatment plans and continuous medical support throughout the cancer care journey.

The opening comes as healthcare providers increasingly recognise the importance of delivering cancer treatment through a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach that addresses not only the disease itself but also the physical and emotional challenges patients may experience during treatment.

For many cancer patients, chemotherapy involves repeated hospital visits, ongoing medical assessments and careful monitoring of treatment responses and potential side effects. Access to a specialised facility supported by experienced oncology professionals can play an important role in ensuring continuity of care and helping patients navigate what is often a complex and demanding treatment journey.

Bringing specialised cancer treatment closer to patients

The Emirates Oncology Centre brings together medical expertise and patient-focused services to support individuals undergoing cancer treatment.

The oncology services are supervised by Prof Dr Marwan Ghosn, consultant medical oncologist, and Dr Mohamed Elbassyouny Alawy, specialist in medical oncology, who oversee the delivery of specialised oncology care.

Treatment plans are developed according to each patient's diagnosis, medical condition and individual clinical needs, with an emphasis on evidence-based medical practice, careful monitoring and appropriate supportive care.

The dedicated chemotherapy unit forms part of the hospital's broader strategy to strengthen its specialised medical services while maintaining high standards of clinical quality and patient safety.

Strengthening Dubai's specialised healthcare services

The opening of the chemotherapy unit represents another step in Emirates Specialty Hospital's efforts to expand its clinical capabilities and provide comprehensive healthcare services within Dubai Healthcare City.

As demand for specialised healthcare continues to evolve, the availability of dedicated oncology facilities is increasingly important in supporting timely access to treatment and ensuring patients can receive appropriate care within an established hospital environment.

The hospital said the new unit reflects its commitment to investing in specialised medical services and improving the patient experience through coordinated care, experienced healthcare professionals and a focus on clinical safety.

With the opening of the dedicated chemotherapy unit, Emirates Specialty Hospital aims to further strengthen its role in providing cancer care in Dubai, offering patients and their families access to personalised treatment and medical support throughout their treatment journey.

For more information, visit: emirateshospitals.ae.