Emirates Shipping Association gathers UAE Maritime Community to share common vision
On November 24th, the Emirates Shipping Association held their launch event at the Address Fountain Views in Dubai.
In a room full of C-level maritime executives and players from across the industry, including ADNOC, Sharaf, Tasneef and the MOEI, along with selected members from the media, the association laid out its strategy and goals for the coming years.
Presentations by the association's representatives brought attention to the issue of sustainability within the maritime industry. With several hundred industry attendees and current and prospective members of the association present, the event laid bare the challenges the industry faced, as well as the latest trends, regulations and best practices in the sector. A key focus was the strategically important position of the UAE within the global maritime sector.
"The UAE is among the most influential countries in developing the maritime industry and has established its pioneering status among the leading maritime hubs globally. With a mission to bring together ship owners, industry suppliers and key decision-makers in the sector through strategic networking opportunities and closed-door leadership roundtables, Emirates Shipping Association aims to help its members promote, secure and expand the global maritime industry," stated Hessa Al Malek, advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and one of the featured speakers of the evening.
Other featured speakers included Abdulkareem Almessabi, CEO, ADNOC Logistics and Services and chairman of the Emirates Shipping Association; Waleed Altamimi, deputy CEO and GM of Tasneef, along with Anders Ostergaard, CEO, Monjasa Group and secretary general of the association.
Almessabi revealed the new identity and strategic direction for the association. The association's new corporate identity was on display, featuring a prominent numerical seven - a symbol for the group's goal to align members and stakeholders across all seven Emirates, under a common vision and direction.
"Our objective is to be a central communication point between the industry and the authorities. As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading global maritime clusters, our vision is to add more value towards this growth. We take pride in the work being done by the association locally and regionally to protect and promote the interests of our members on international platforms," explained Almessabi.
The event provided a unique opportunity for networking and cross-participation for the attendees and industry members, and in bringing together this specific group of people, the Emirates Shipping Association sought to provide insights and better understand the needs of both current and potential members.
The main thread throughout the event was the importance of providing a unifying voice within the maritime sector, with attendees being allowed to become members of the association. Membership in the association offers access to industry insights, government stakeholders, networking opportunities and the ability to shape policy and drive community engagement. Public events such as the launch event will become regular features in the association’s yearly calendar, along with special invite-only events, exclusive to members.
With the number of vessels registered in the UAE increasing four-fold over the past decade, the association reflected on its desire to become a shared voice, working hand in hand with its members to shape the future of the maritime industry.
Another prominent issue the association is intent on addressing is the environmental impact of the maritime sector. The association is looking to work with governments and stakeholders to help address the concerns and goals of its members as the industry moves towards a carbon-neutral future.
As the UAE continues its rapid progression within the maritime industry, the Emirates Shipping Association believes it is best placed to help guide the discussion around critical issues such as employment, sustainability and trade policy. It invites its members to join them in promoting the UAE as a destination for maritime investment opportunities, as well as facilitating dialogue with government authorities to further enhance the maritime regulatory framework.