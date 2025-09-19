Emirates Pride Perfumes achieves Guinness World Record for the largest perfume testing Event

Emirates Pride Perfumes has officially entered the Guinness World Records with the successful completion of the largest perfume testing event in the world, held at the One&Only One Za’abeel in Dubai. This landmark celebration brought together distinguished guests, the most renowned perfume evaluators, influencers, and media representatives on an unforgettable evening that embodied the UAE’s spirit of innovation and excellence.

For the first time in fragrance history, a brand invited its customers and enthusiasts to take part in live testing, voting, and rating — culminating in the launch of the winning scent as an exclusive anniversary edition and a gift to its valued consumers.

The record-breaking event welcomed hundreds of attendees to experience three exclusive, limited-edition fragrances, each crafted to reflect the brand’s heritage and artistry. Guests then cast their votes to select the winning fragrance, officially crowned as Emirates Pride Perfumes’ Anniversary Scent. This participatory format allowed the public to directly shape a piece of fragrance history.

The evening offered a fully immersive journey, featuring dedicated scent-testing lounges, interactive installations, and creative photo zones celebrating Emirati culture while show-casing the brand’s commitment to olfactory luxury. The highlight of the night came with the live announcement of the Guinness World Records certification, followed by the unveiling of the audience-chosen fragrance.

This milestone underscores Emirates Pride Perfumes’ mission to position the UAE as a global hub for perfumery—where innovation meets tradition and luxury is redefined. By en-gaging its community in shaping the brand’s legacy, Emirates Pride has not only set a new world record but also created a moment of national pride that adds to the UAE’s growing list of international achievements.