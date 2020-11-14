Emirates Pride anniversary marked with new boutique
Dubai — Perfume brand Emirates Pride recently opened a new branch in Dubai Mall, the largest mall in the world, on the occasion of its ninth anniversary.
The grand opening ceremony took place in the presence of the brand’s master perfumer, media personalities, Emirates Pride family, brand ambassadors and beauty influencers.
The boutique, which is located on the first floor near Galeries Lafayette, marks the brand’s 16th store in the UAE, and
second in The Dubai Mall. With more than 45 products under its belt, Emirates Pride has already established itself as a distinguished Emirati perfume company.
Its impeccable reputation does not only come from manufacturing fragrances which exude rich aromas, but their expertise also extends to oud, dokhoons, accessories, gift items and oil
fragrances created from the finest raw materials from around the globe.
-
KT Network
