Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, Quttainah Hospital lead educational innovation with UAE’s first live breast surgery course

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 6:02 PM

In a groundbreaking move, Quttainah Specialty Hospital, in collaboration with the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society has announced the UAE’s first-ever live breast implant surgery course.

The highly anticipated two-day event took place on September 27 and 28 and featured one of the foremost experts in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, Prof. Dr. Moustapha Hamdi. The course focused on cutting-edge techniques in breast augmentation and lifting, utilising innovative B-Lite implants by Polytech.

Throughout the event, live demonstrations of breast augmentation and lifting procedures showcased state-of-the-art techniques and technologies. Participants gained valuable insights and practical knowledge, equipping them with the tools to elevate their practices to the next level.

The Aesthetic Implant Live Breast Surgery Course is designed to offer plastic surgeons an unparalleled opportunity to learn directly from Prof. Hamdi, a global leader in the field and inventor of the very techniques being showcased. Prof. Hamdi, who serves as the professor and chairman of the plastic and reconstructive surgery department at Brussels University Hospital in Belgium, has earned worldwide recognition for his expertise and contributions to plastic surgery.

Reflecting on the significance of this pioneering course, Prof. Hamdi remarked: "This course is a pivotal moment for cosmetic surgery in the UAE. By introducing advanced surgical techniques and innovations, we aim to enhance both aesthetic outcomes and the long-term well-being of patients, ensuring optimal results with minimal burden on the body." The event will be hosted at Quttainah Specialty Hospital, founded by Dr Adel Quttainah, a distinguished figure in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery with over 20 years of experience. Dr Quttainah has also established Quttainah Medical Centers in Kuwait and Qatar, further cementing his role as a leader in the field. Dr Quttainah underscored the educational value of the course, stating: "We are dedicated to bringing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery to Dubai by partnering with esteemed professionals like Prof. Hamdi. This course presents an exceptional opportunity for surgeons to gain hands-on experience with innovative techniques that will significantly elevate the level of care we provide to our patients in the region." A highlight of the event will be the use of B-Lite implants, a revolutionary development in aesthetic surgery. These implants, which are 30 per cent lighter than traditional implants, are designed to reduce the long-term impact of implant weight on breast tissue, offering a more natural look and feel while ensuring long-lasting results without compromising on aesthetic goals.

Prof Zuhair Fardan, president of the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, emphasised the importance of the course in advancing the field: "This course is crucial for the future of cosmetic surgery in the UAE. It enables us to remain at the forefront of innovation, ensuring we provide our patients with the highest standards of care and safety."