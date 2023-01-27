Emirates Macaroni lead the 'Health Is My Wealth' community programme year 3

Emirates Macaroni lead the 'Health Is My Wealth' programme, a series of engaging community initiatives, dedicated to health education, inspiring kids, moms and families to make positive changes in their health and food safety. Focused on starting with small changes, to expansive steps and volunteering, instigating a ripple effect.

As a part of the program, the community actively participated in:

Back to School Campaign, along with Dubai Municipality Food Safety and Nutrition Department, where 15K students in 35 UAE schools learned about food safety, food groups, healthy lunch boxes and snacks. This was concluded by an inter-school competition in Children’s City, Creek Park, Dubai where over 100 kids battled it out in a health quiz bee, lunch box making and on-the-spot painting.

Consumer Awareness Campaign, together with Lulu Group, where common oversights on food safety practices and food choices were reaffirmed through digital health quizzes in selected Lulu branches that successfully reached 5k families.

UAE Influencers Forum in The Farm, Al Barari, together with Thrivin, was an interactive session that spoke about commitment to community programmes, innovation, social entrepreneurship and bringing healthier food choices. Where influencers put up a united front to pass on healthy recipes and tips and also encouraged purposeful business.

Ripe Market Family Weekend, together with Prime Medical Centre, where over 5K families participated in the dance fitness session, painting competition, free health check and healthy cook-off challenges.

“While genetics play a factor in some cases of heart disease, most are related to a person’s long-term lifestyle choices, such as whether they smoke, the food choices they make and how physically active they are. This is where parents come in, they have a huge influence on whether children develop healthy habits, and it’s never too early to start teaching them. After all, the best medicine is prevention. Our continued partnership with the 'Health Is My Wealth' community programme, government and private sectors, is our humble, yet relentless contribution to enable families to stay on track in living healthier lives,” said Ahmad Belyouha, chairman of Emirates Macaroni Factory.

The upcoming year four will be bigger than ever for the 'Health Is My Wealth' programme covering other Emirates, adding more interactive on-ground platforms, expanding digital and social media initiatives, and launching volunteering programmes.