Emirates Luxury Show brings fashion, business and innovation together in Dubai

The Emirates Luxury Show – Eternal Runway and Emirates Business & Real Estate Awards concluded at Le Méridien Dubai with an evening combining fashion, celebrity entertainment, technology, business and real estate.

Presented by Rose Merc Limited, Emirates Holding Group, Pezon & JOJO OTT, V Tech and MOVe Events, the invitation-only event brought together designers, Bollywood personalities, models, entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, media representatives and distinguished guests from the UAE, India and other international markets.

The fashion showcase featured a series of designer presentations led by prominent celebrity showstoppers. A futuristic highlight came when a humanoid robot from Mongo Bot took to the runway as a special showstopper.

The robot walked, danced and performed for the audience, adding a technological element to the fashion presentation and creating a fusion of robotics, entertainment and luxury fashion.

The Emirates Business & Real Estate Awards recognised individuals and organisations across business, entrepreneurship, real estate, innovation and professional achievement.

The 2026 awardees included Tony Dagher, Thomas Fahrhoefer, Cav. Salvatore Scalisi, Liubov Orlikova, Serge Conesa, Lianda Monique Leach, Ivanka Zakharchuk, Dr Nermin Makul, Ajay Pal, Somvanshi, Green Bite, Vinay Shah and Raksha Shah, Jainam Dhiraj Jain, Jivika, Dhiraj Jain, Ilsa Fatma, Sidra Ali Mentor, Arif Abdul Latif, AB Limo, Ashok Chajjer and Mohammed Majeed Khan.

The awards segment brought together accomplished personalities from diverse sectors, highlighting the event's wider focus on business and professional excellence.

The event welcomed an international audience, including business leaders, investors, celebrities, influencers, diplomats, international guests and media representatives.

The organisers said the event's combination of fashion, entertainment, business, real estate and technology reflects their ambition to build an international platform in Dubai that connects creative and commercial communities.

Hanif Shaikh, founder and chairman of Emirates Holding Group, said: "The Emirates Luxury Show is a celebration of creativity, ambition, culture and international collaboration. We are grateful to every designer, celebrity, showstopper, model, awardee, partner, sponsor, media organisation and guest who contributed to this edition."

He added: "The success of this event gives us the opportunity to build an even broader international platform connecting fashion, entertainment, business, technology and luxury from Dubai."

Vaishali Parkar Kumar, managing director of Rose Merc Limited, said: "Eternal Runway was created to bring design, talent and innovation together on one stage. Seeing our designers, showstoppers and guests from the UAE, India and beyond unite in Dubai made this a truly special evening, and we look forward to growing it even further together."