Emirates Luxury Show and Emirates Awards to take centre stage in Dubai

Dubai will host the Emirates Luxury Show — Eternal Runway and Emirates Awards — Business and Real Estate on September 27, 2026 at Le Méridien Dubai.

Organised by Emirates Holding, Rose Merc Limited and Moda Orama Events Pvt Ltd (MOVe), the event will bring together royal family members, business leaders, real estate professionals, designers, celebrities, media, influencers and international guests. It is powered by Pezon and JOJO OTT.

Event Highlights include: 15 international designers, 15 celebrities and special guests, 100 professional models, 30 awardees, 1,000 elite guests, 35 luxury and real estate booths and millions of media and digital reach.

Emirates Luxury Show – Eternal Runway: The runway will showcase international fashion, creativity and craftsmanship, connecting designers and talent with business, entertainment and global opportunities.

Expected celebrity Showstoppers Arbaaz Khan, Krushna Abhishek, Celina Jaitly, Zareen Khan, Hussain Mansoori, Terence Lewis, Salman Yusuff Khan and Sadiq Ahmed, among others.

Featured designers include Archana Kochhar, Manali Jagtap, Moodaaz Fashion, Saif Imam, Neena Fashion, Sudha Acharya, Kanchan, Sukanova, Afroz, Ashwini and Namrata, alongside talent from Russia, Europe, the UAE and other markets.

The show will be directed by Shakir Shaikh globally one of the best Show Director, directing 100s of shows annually and the show is supported by his international team specialising in lighting, visuals, sound, backstage management and choreography.

Emirates Awards – Business and Real Estate: The awards will recognise individuals, entrepreneurs, companies and industry leaders for excellence, innovation, leadership and contributions to business and real estate in the UAE and globally.

Supporting Dubai Tourism

The event supports Dubai’s position as a global destination for tourism, luxury, culture, business and international events. It will welcome international talent, investors, media and guests while promoting Dubai’s hospitality and event infrastructure in line with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) objectives.

This platform, Emirates Luxury Hub, is about much more than luxury. It is a platform that celebrates unity, cultural exchange, inclusivity, women’s empowerment, and the growth of business and trade.

By bringing together people, brands, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from diverse backgrounds, we aim to create meaningful connections, encourage collaboration, and unlock new opportunities.

A step towards positioning the UAE as a global leader and the ultimate destination for beauty, fashion, luxury, business, and trade.