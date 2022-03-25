Emir Ceric shares his surefire strategy for creating a profitable product

Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 4:28 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 4:30 PM

It’s not that hard to get an idea for a business. However, not every idea is a good one or one that will result in high profits. You need to evaluate your ideas before you implement them to ensure that there’s a market for your product or service. Emir Ceric believes that one of the ways to do this is by assessing your usage of pain points.

Emir Ceric, CEO of Meveto, a company that specialises in passwordless technology, both for regular people and commercial businesses. Before starting his business, Emir Ceric felt he needed to find an idea that would serve his potential customers. “There are tonnes of things that the average consumer wants, like a new car or the latest gaming console,” said Ceric. “I’m passionate about helping people, and I’ve created something that can help billions around the globe.” Once people try his software, he believes that they won’t be able to live without it. Passwords are difficult for nearly everyone to manage, and he believes he’s developed the best solution to get rid of them.

Ceric decided on this idea by paying attention to pain points in his client base. Pain points are problems, issues, or challenges that your potential customers deal with daily. Since they’re experiencing the issue you identify daily, they’re much more likely to feel it’s worth spending money to fix it. “Everyone uses passwords online,” said Ceric. “They wonder about whether they’re secure and whether they’ll always be able to log in to their accounts. I knew this was a pain point that I could solve.”

When you’re evaluating a business idea or trying to come up with a new one, think about pain points. Once you figure out how to resolve one like Emir Ceric, you’ll be setting yourself up for success.