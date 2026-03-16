EmiCapital expands global advisory, multi-family office services across Europe and Gulf

EmiCapital, a boutique advisory firm, has announced the expansion of its strategic advisory and multi-family office services connecting European wealth with emerging opportunities in the Gulf region. With over 20 years of operational history in United Arab Emirates, the firm provides access and advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and international businesses seeking cross-border investment opportunities.

EmiCapital has launched Emicapital ONE, a private credit fund headquartered in Abu Dhabi designed to support the emirate's real estate development sector. The fund provides alternative financing solutions to complement traditional banking systems, targeting real estate developers contributing to Abu Dhabi's ongoing expansion.

Founded by Aldo Garbagnati, EmiCapital operates as a boutique advisory firm with over 20 years of presence in the United Arab Emirates. The firm specialises in connecting European wealth with Gulf region investment opportunities while providing strategic advisory and multi-family office services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and international businesses.

"The fund addresses a critical financing gap by providing alternative credit solutions to real estate developers contributing to Abu Dhabi's continued transformation," said Garbagnati, who has worked in industrial, financial, and advisory sectors since the 1990s.

Emicapital ONE represents EmiCapital's commitment to Abu Dhabi's strategic development. The fund operates within the emirate's regulatory framework and focuses specifically on real estate sector financing needs that extend beyond conventional banking offerings.

EmiCapital's service portfolio includes corporate strategy, asset structuring, family governance, cross-border relocation assistance, and investment facilitation across Gulf Cooperation Council and European markets. The firm provides regulatory compliance guidance, banking relationship facilitation, real estate transaction support, and partnership development for clients entering GCC markets, while offering corporate expansion assistance and financial structuring for European market entry.

EmiCapital has developed capabilities in cross-border wealth migration, providing assistance to families navigating international relocations. The firm ensures compliance with legal requirements across jurisdictions while addressing client needs in succession planning, taxation, corporate reorganization, market expansion strategies, and private investment sourcing.

The firm's operational structure combines European regulatory frameworks with business practices common in Gulf markets. The firm maintains a network of relationships with investors, private banks, law firms, and institutional partners across the UAE and Europe. EmiCapital's service delivery is built on discretion, confidentiality, and long-term client engagement in wealth management and strategic advisory services across multiple jurisdictions.

The launch of Emicapital ONE builds on EmiCapital's established position in facilitating cross-border investment and wealth management between Europe and the Gulf region. The firm continues to expand its service capabilities while maintaining its focus on providing tailored solutions for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices navigating complex international financial landscapes.