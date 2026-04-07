Emergency platform ‘Emerge’ gains global recognition after transforming crisis response across 268 jurisdictions

A large-scale emergency and resilience platform is drawing international attention following its successful deployment across 268 jurisdictions, marking a significant shift in how crisis response systems are designed and operated.

Emerge, a unified digital emergency command platform, has been implemented across 17 entities, integrating more than 14,000 IoT devices to deliver real-time situational awareness, automated escalation, and centralised coordination at scale.

The platform has demonstrated measurable operational impact, including a 50 per cent reduction in response times and a 72 per cent decrease in escalation cases within its initial rollout phase. Adoption exceeded 90 per cent within six months, with full deployment completed in 228 days.

In November 2025, Emerge was recognized at the Smart City Expo World Congress as one of the leading digital solutions in resilience management, placing it among globally benchmarked smart city innovations.

Unlike traditional systems that focus primarily on active incidents, Emerge introduces a continuous operational model that integrates readiness, response, and recovery into a unified framework.

“We didn’t just respond to crises,” said Mohammed Al Busaleh, Executive Director of Strategy and Resilience. “We built a system that makes crises manageable before they begin.”

“Most platforms are built around the incident,” he added. “Emerge is designed around the full cycle, readiness before, response during, recovery after, all running in parallel through a standardized operating model. That’s the difference between managing chaos and preventing it.”

Through a Smart Standardised Operating Procedure (SSOP), the platform continuously evaluates infrastructure performance, validates capabilities, and maintains operational preparedness outside of crisis scenarios.

The rollout also included large-scale capability building, with more than 350 officials trained across 60+ sessions to support adoption and ensure operational consistency across entities.

The deployment reflects a broader shift toward intelligence-driven resilience infrastructure, where continuous monitoring, automation, and system-wide coordination are becoming foundational to crisis management at scale.