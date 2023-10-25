Embracing Pink October: A survivor's journey inspires hope and resilience

Mary's remarkable journey illustrates the importance of a strong support system and the determination to face adversity head-on

Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 3:39 PM

It was June 1, 2021, the day before my son’s 4th birthday, and after a visit to my GP, the previous day, I found myself at the Breast Care Department. I’d had an itchy nipple for some time, and had recently noticed some changes in the way it looked, so thought I’d mention it whilst I was there. The doctor later told me that she knew straight away that it looked like cancer, which is why she made an appointment for me the very next day to see the breast surgeon.

I wasn’t worried at all. I was 43 years old, with a healthy lifestyle and had no breast cancer in the family. Even after an hour doing the mammogram, it never entered my mind that I would be receiving bad news.

Fast forward a few weeks and after two biopsies, a CT scan, PET scan, and a number of appointments with various specialist doctors, on the 28th June I began my first out of eighteen weekly rounds of chemotherapy. I would then have surgery, and finish off with radiation. I was ER and PR positive, and for good luck, I was also HER2 positive.

One very early piece of advice I was given was to choose a facility that ‘had it all’. A hospital that has an Oncology department, Breast Care department and a Radiotherapy department. Mediclinic City Hospital’s specialist cancer unit absolutely fit the bill.

Dr Shaheena, my oncologist and Dr Veronica, my surgeon, were both incredible doctors. Dr Shaheena would dazzle me with her drawings to explain my condition and the treatment plan. Dr Veronica was incredibly patient with me and I truly always felt like I was their first priority.

The chemo journey was a tough one. I had 18 weekly doses of Taxol and Carboplatin, and every three weeks, I was given Herceptin and Pertuzumab (Perjeta) to target the HER2 cancer cells I had.

The main thing I struggled with when I was told to have chemotherapy was the worry of losing my hair. Therefore, I decided to use the Paxman cooling cap that the hospital provided to try and save my hair. It was tough! The only way to describe it, is it’s like having to wear a horse riding helmet for three or four hours. Unfortunately, after a few weeks my hair began to fall like autumn leaves. I asked my wonderful hairdresser to cut my hair even shorter. We even went wig shopping, but a week later I decided to shave it.

The thing I had been dreading the most was now a reality, yet strangely, there were no tears. No tears from me, or my brother who was given the task of shaving it off for me. Believe me when I say this was remarkable because we are a family of criers!

From this day on, my chemo sessions were almost enjoyable. No more uncomfortable cold cap, one on one time with some of my closest friends, and for the most part, a sneaky little daytime nap – what’s not to enjoy?! I also tried to have fun with reels and Instagram posts. Those small things helped to pass the time.

Around week 12 the chemo side effects came into their own. In the early weeks I’d suffered terrible acne but this had quickly disappeared thanks to an Onco Dermatologist at Mediclinic City Hospital. I’d also felt slight nausea on days four and five after chemo. However, as the chemo finish line inched closer, the nausea took over and was now with me most days. By week 15 I was barely able to drive my kids to school, let alone compose a work email. Unfortunately for me, the drugs given for nausea just didn’t work so week 18 couldn’t have come quick enough.

I couldn’t write about my journey without mentioning the incredible nurses on the chemo ward. They truly are amazing. Nurse Gladys is one of the kindest souls I’ve met and my nurse Gene made sure I was comfortable.

On 1st November, 2021, I finished my chemotherapy. On 24th November, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy which was carried out by Dr Veronica Grassi. Whilst the surgery was major, I was up and walking within 12 hours. I was determined to get moving, even if it was at a snail’s pace. The surgery was a great success, then a few weeks later, I started radiotherapy.

The months and years that have passed since what I call the ‘Intensive treatment stage’ are beginning to fade in memory. Yet, the daily tablets I take, the hot flushes (due to being in a medically induced menopause), the quarterly injections and the scars on my body, keep the journey at the forefront of my mind.

I’ll never be like the woman I was before cancer. Not because of the hard things I had to go through, but because I know I am far stronger. I am a new woman. With a new purpose in life, and with a strength I never thought possible.

“I always say that you learn something from everyone. Mary taught me the true meaning of strength and positivity. She has gone through a journey of chemo, surgery, radiation therapy. Her journey still continues and she does it being a working mother. Thank you Mary for being who you are and for letting me take you through this journey.”