Embassy of Sri Lanka works with travel agencies to promote Sri Lanka tourism in the UAE

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi successfully hosted a Sri Lanka Destination Promotional event titled “Discover the Magic of Sri Lanka” on November 17, 2025 at the Bab Al Qasr Hotel, Abu Dhabi. The event brought together travel agencies, airlines, media representatives, government and private sector stakeholders, and diplomats based in the United Arab Emirates.

With 4,827 tourists from the UAE visiting Sri Lanka up to October 2025, the embassy emphasised the importance of strengthening tourism promotion in the UAE to highlight the vast potential of the Sri Lankan tourism market.

Aitken Spence Travels supported the embassy by recognising their longstanding contributions and partnerships with UAE -based travel agents. Aitken Spence and Air Arabia provided gifts for raffle draws.

The programme commenced with opening remarks by Arusha Cooray, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the traditional oil lamp, symbolising Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage. The keynote address was delivered by Nalin Jayasundara, managing director of Aitken Spence Travels, while Kanishka Mahagedara, general manager of Aitken Spence Travels, presented detailed insights into Sri Lanka’s natural beauty, cultural diversity, and unique tourism offerings.

In her remarks, Ambassador Professor Arusha Cooray highlighted the growing cooperation between Sri Lanka and the UAE in the field of tourism, highlighting the embassy’s commitment to promoting both inbound and outbound travel. She extended her gratitude to Aitken Spence Travels, Air Arabia, travel agents, and airlines for their active participation and support.

The event concluded with a reception and an interactive question and answer session, providing an engaging platform for participants to share positive feedback on Sri Lanka’s tourism potential. Discussions focused on the progress made in tourist arrivals, enhanced airline connectivity, and the introduction of new tourism experiences.

This initiative reflects Sri Lanka’s dedication to strengthening its tourism ties with the UAE and positioning itself as a premier travel destination for Emirati travellers.