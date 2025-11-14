Embassy of Japan in the UAE marks the 71st anniversary of Japan self-defence forces

The Embassy of Japan in the UAE hosted a reception to celebrate the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Day. This year marks the 71st anniversary of the establishment of the JSDF.

Okaniwa Ken, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the UAE, together with the Defence Attaché, commander Kashiwakura Shojiro, hosted the ceremony. The event was attended by senior representatives from the UAE Armed Forces, members of the diplomatic corps, and other distinguished guests.

Major General Ishaq Saleh Mohammed Al Baloushi, Assistant Chief of Staff for Joint Capabilities, attended as the guest of honour, underscoring the close and enduring partnership between Japan and the UAE.

In his remark, Ambassador Okaniwa referred to JSDF activities in the Middle East to date and expressed his expectations regarding further defence cooperation between the UAE and Japan.

During the event guests enjoyed traditional tea ceremony by the Urasenke Tankokai Abu Dhabi Association. In addition, guests savoured sushi prepared by the Ambassador’s chef, Hisano Kosuke. These cultural presentations added a memorable touch to the occasion.