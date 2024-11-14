Embassy of Japan in the UAE hosts Japan Self-Defense Forces Day celebration

The Embassy of Japan in the UAE commemorated the 70th anniversary of Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Day with an official reception at Liwa Majlis Ballroom, Intercontinental Hotel Abu Dhabi, on November 13.

Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the UAE, and the Defence Attaché, CDR. Takayuki Kubo hosted the event, which was attended by dignitaries from the UAE armed forces, diplomatic community, and civil society. Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, graced the reception with his presence as the guest of honour, highlighting the special bond between Japan and the UAE. This annual event honours the establishment of the JSDF, founded on July 1, 1954, marking a pivotal step in Japan’s dedication to peace.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces were founded with the goal of ensuring Japan’s peace, independence, and public safety in the post-World War II era. The Self-Defense Forces have evolved to play a key role in international peacekeeping and humanitarian missions. Comprising three branches – the Ground Self-Defense Force, Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Air Self-Defense Force – the JSDF remains dedicated to maintaining peace and stability, both nationally and globally, in alignment with Japan's international commitments. In his remarks at the event, ambassador Okaniwa spoke of the deepening defense ties between Japan and the UAE. He noted, "Our defense cooperation with the UAE Armed Forces continues to grow, shaped by the strong leadership of both our countries. The UAE is one of Japan’s most important partners in the region, sharing a commitment to peace and security that strengthens both our nations." The ambassador highlighted that this cooperation also represents a shared dedication to regional stability and collaboration. CDR. Kubo emphasised the significance of Japan’s connections with the Gulf region and UAE in particular, stating, "Japan has strong ties with the Gulf countries, especially with the UAE. Therefore, the peace and stability of this region greatly impact Japan's own security."

The event was accompanied with a lively Judo performance, showcasing Japan’s renowned martial art which originated in the late 19th century as a modern discipline grounded in traditional Japanese martial practices, symbolising balance, respect, and endurance—values central to Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.