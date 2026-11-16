Embassy of Japan in the UAE commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the Japan Self-Defence Forces

On November 11, the Embassy of Japan held a reception to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of the Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF).

The event was hosted by Okaniwa Ken, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Japan to the UAE, along with Commander Kashiwakura Shojiro, Defence Attaché.

Ali Abdullah Mohammed Al Ahmed, assistant undersecretary for Defence policies and Communications graced the occasion as the guest of honour. The event brought together senior officials from the UAE armed forces, members of the diplomatic corps, among others.

In his video message, Shinjiro Koizumi, Minister of Defence of Japan, expressed Japan’s intention to further deepen collaboration with our partners and contribute to maintaining and advancing a free and open international order.

In his remarks, ambassador Okaniwa mentioned the growing Japan-UAE cooperation in defence participation and referred to UAE junior naval officer in Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Training Squadron and Japanese Defence Ministry’s participation in the International Congress on Military Medicine (ICMM) in Abu Dhabi.