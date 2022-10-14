Embassy of Japan conducts lecture on traditional ceramics

Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 11:07 AM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 11:09 AM

The Embassy of Japan in the UAE recently hosted an event titled ‘Lecture and Demonstration on Owari Cloisonne: A Japanese Traditional Art’ on October 11 in Abu Dhabi as one of the series of events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE. The lecture was attended by Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, diplomats and Japanese culture lovers. Shigeyuki Ando, president of Ando Cloisonne explained the charm of Owari Cloisonne, while Takayuki Ikeda, a renowned artisan of Owari Cloisonne, showed how to paint the motifs on cloisonne wares.

Owari Cloisonne ware is a ceramic glazed metallic ware with a silver streak. Its creation began with a manufacturing method of cloisonne ware in Japan in the early 19th century. Till today, the cloisonne is made using the same traditional techniques and materials that are passed down from generation to generation by expert artisans.

The lecture explored the art and history of the special Japanese enamelware with colourful designs and efforts to transform the tradition into contemporary productions for modern life.