Embassy of Finland in UAE, AGDA to host photo exhibition in Abu Dhabi

The Embassy of Finland in the UAE and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) are jointly organising a unique photographic exhibition in Abu Dhabi to showcase images from Vietnam war to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The AGDA will host a photographic journey — Peace mediation and conflict prevention, from October 14-24 to display the powerful work of a Finnish photojournalist Rauli Virtanen who has captured the harsh realities of war, bringing to light the human cost of conflict.

The 11-day exhibition will welcome visitors and art enthusiasts from 8:00am to 7:00pm (Monday to Thursday) and Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm

“Through these images, we are reminded of the urgency of peace mediation and conflict prevention. Each photograph tells a story of lives disrupted, communities torn apart, and the resilience of those caught in the crossfire,” says Virtanen.

“This collection serves not only as a testament to the devastation of war but also as a call to action—an invitation to explore paths to dialogue, negotiation, and peacebuilding. As we witness the pain of conflict, we are urged to consider how peace can be restored and sustained in regions marked by strife.” Rauli Virtanen career spans wars, conflicts, and significant global events. His journey through all 193 UN member countries has culminated in a body of work that captures the essence of human struggle and resilience.

Awarded the Golden Venla in 2024 for his lifetime achievements, Virtanen's photography offers inviting viewers to reflect on our shared humanity and the universal quest for dignity and rights. He has written eight non-fiction books based on his travels. In 2016-17 he was the visiting professor of journalism at the Tampere University in Finland.