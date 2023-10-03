Embarking on a new chapter: Queen's University Belfast scales up engagement with stakeholders in the UAE education landscape

Organised by the Rome Chamber of Commerce, the Maker Faire Rome brings together industry experts, makers, and innovators to showcase their projects to the general public
From October 3 to 5, Queen’s University Belfast embarked on a dynamic three-day interactive engagement in Sofitel Dubai Downtown, showcasing its legacy of academic excellence and forging connections with key stakeholders in the education sector. The event was a resounding success, with a focus on empowering school leaders, students, and counsellors through a series of insightful workshops and activities.
Queen’s University Belfast, founded in 1845 and ranked as the 9th oldest university in the UK, brought over 175 years of academic prestige to the UAE. With seven prestigious Queen’s Anniversary Prizes to its name, the university stands as a beacon of educational eminence. A proud member of the Russell Group, Queen’s offers world-class education coupled with cutting-edge research.
As Queen's University Belfast makes its mark in the UAE education market, it envisions a trajectory of remarkable growth over the next five years. With a legacy of innovation and an unwavering commitment to academic distinction, the university is poised to become a vital player in the UAE's higher education landscape.
Leadership for change: An academic-led workshop for school leaders and counsellors
One of the key highlights of the event was the 'Leadership for Change' academic-led workshop, tailored for school principals, vice-principals, and careers guidance counsellors. Attendees gained invaluable insights to enhance their leadership skills and learned tools to drive positive change within educational settings. Participants were also granted a certificate of participation from the University, fostering professional development and networking opportunities with Queen's University experts.
Dr Gavin Duffy, a prominent figure in educational leadership and programme director of the MSc educational leadership programme at the School of Social Sciences, education and social work, Queen’s University Belfast, led this empowering workshop.
Interactive Workshop Menu: A Glimpse into Project-Based Learning
Another standout feature was the interactive workshop offering high school students aged over 16 a taste of university-style experimental learning. Project-based learning, a cornerstone of Queen’s University Belfast's educational philosophy, was at the forefront. Students engaged in a series of fun, interactive challenges designed to test teamwork, communication, task management, and problem-solving skills across a range of subjects. Workshops included:
Computer Engineering: Peoplegramming
Computing: The Sphero Challenge
Medicine and Health Science: Learn how to extract DNA from a fruit
The event was an undeniable success, with attendees leaving inspired and equipped with newfound knowledge and skills. Queen’s University Belfast looks forward to further collaborations and endeavours in the UAE's vibrant education landscape.
