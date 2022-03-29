Emaar officially announces top real estate agency for 2021 – SY Capital Estates

Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 11:17 AM

SY Capital Estates was awarded by Emaar Properties on March 17, 2022 at the Annual Broker Awards 2021 held at the Dubai Opera. Surpassing all other agencies, SY Capital also became the first agency in the history to surpass Dh 1 billion in sales for Emaar in a calendar year.

Emaar Properties closed 2021 by witnessing their highest ever property sales recorded since their incorporation.

Shahid Yousaf, CEO of SY Capital Estates

Shahid Yousaf, the CEO of SY Capital Estates started his career as a humble property advisor 13 years ago. In a highly competitive and saturated industry, he saw the potential and stayed focused on his dream every step of the way, learning, mastering, and growing in his experience and skill. SY Capital was incorporated after years of formulating the best practices this industry has to offer and materialised a ''dream come true'' for Yousaf. Not only did he manage to start his own agency, but he also took it all the way to the top in record time, smashing every industry milestone set before him, both as an individual and as a company.

When asked, what was a quote that he kept in mind throughout his journey, he simply said, 'dare to dream big' and when asked what is next, he replied: "Nowhere to go but up from here". Yousaf's ultimate dream is to one day become a property developer, and there is no doubt he is well on his way to achieving this goal sooner than later.