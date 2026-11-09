EM Normandie Business School celebrates its first graduation ceremony in the UAE

EM Normandie Business School Dubai celebrated a historic milestone with its first graduation ceremony in the UAE, bringing together graduates, distinguished guests, academic leaders, corporate partners, families and friends to honour its pioneering graduating cohorts.

Established in Dubai in 2022, EM Normandie is the first French business school to establish a presence in the UAE, strengthening academic ties between France and the Emirates while contributing to the development of internationally minded business leaders.

Held at the Conference Centre Amphitheatre in Dubai Knowledge Park, the ceremony celebrated graduates from the Bachelor in International Management, Master in Logistics and Port Management, and Master in International Management and Business Development programmes, marking the culmination of their academic journeys and the beginning of new professional opportunities.

The event welcomed distinguished guests, including Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, representing Al Majlis Group, and Antoine Alhéritière, counsellor for cooperation and cultural action at the Embassy of France in the UAE. Representatives from EM Normandie's headquarters in France also attended, highlighting the school's strong French heritage and growing presence in the UAE.

Professor Khaireddine Mouakhar, president of EM Normandie Business School Dubai, expressed his pride in this historic occasion: "Celebrating the first graduation ceremony of EM Normandie Business School Dubai fills me with immense pride and emotion. Founded in 1871, EM Normandie has a long tradition of preparing students to thrive in a changing world. This milestone reflects the dedication and ambition of our graduates, alongside the commitment of their families, faculty, staff and partners. I extend my sincere gratitude to the Governments of the UAE and Dubai for creating an environment where international institutions such as ours can thrive. As our graduates embark on a new chapter, I am confident they will carry forward the values of excellence, openness and responsibility that define EM Normandie."

The ceremony was further enriched by the participation of the school's corporate and institutional partners, including Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, TTE Gulf, ESMOD, LFIGP, Mindware, DP World, CCI France, Campus France, Phylease and CMA CGM. Their collaboration reflects the importance of connecting academic excellence with industry needs and preparing graduates for an evolving global business environment.

Beyond celebrating academic achievement, the occasion reaffirmed EM Normandie's long-term commitment to the UAE's educational landscape. Through international programmes, industry engagement and a focus on employability, the school aims to equip future professionals with the expertise, global perspective and practical skills to succeed.

As its first graduates embark on their professional journeys, EM Normandie Business School – Dubai looks forward to strengthening its partnerships and continuing to contribute to the development of future business leaders in the UAE and beyond.